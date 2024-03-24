Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

A family skiing trip ended in a dramatic accident for a Hamburg family. They left the road and fell down a slope.

Fügenberg/Tyrol – During the Easter holidays in Hamburg, many families go on a skiing holiday – Austria in particular is a popular travel destination. But narrow mountain roads with snow and ice can quickly become a danger for drivers, as a frightening example from Tyrol in the Zillertal now shows again. On March 23, a family from Hamburg drove over the road and fell 40 meters down the slope.

On a skiing holiday: family falls 40 meters in their car

The 48-year-old father from Germany was driving on a road lightly covered in snow with his two 15- and 12-year-old sons. They actually wanted to go to the Hochfügen ski area in the Zillertal when they were surprised by the snow coming up. As the Tyrol State Police Department reportsthe accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

The terrible accident then occurred on Hochfügenerstrasse in the municipality of Fügenberg: the driver left the road in a left-hand bend and the car went over the right edge of the road. Since the road is on a slope, the vehicle rolled over several times and fell down a mountain about 40 meters deep. There it came to a stop in a wooded area below and crashed into a tree stump.

Father and sons in hospital after falling

Fortunately, all three occupants survived the accident. The man and his two sons were even able to free themselves from the car with a Hamburg license plate. As the Morning post Reportedly, several ambulances, two emergency doctors and a rescue helicopter came to the scene of the accident.

After initial care was given to the injured, all three were taken to the Schwaz district hospital for further treatment, the police said. How serious their injuries are is unknown.

Meanwhile, the badly damaged car was rescued from the impassable terrain by the fire department's rescue workers under difficult conditions. Several cable winches and a crane were used until the vehicle was back on the road.

Next accident with a Hamburg car only about ten minutes later

The sudden snow didn't just surprise these vacationers – just ten minutes later, the next accident occurred around 20 kilometers away, according to the state police in Tyrol. A car from Hamburg was also affected. A driver left Achenseestrasse, hit a tree and came to a stop on a steep embankment. She and her passenger were uninjured.

Most recently, a fatal tragedy occurred in Tyrol when a woman from Bavaria crashed into a cable car with a paraglider. Unfortunately, falls into the depths happen again and again: an eight-year-old girl also fell down a 25-meter-long slope in Tyrol (jh)