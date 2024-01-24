Home page World

From: Carmen Mörwald

Press Split

A 68-year-old sailor has been missing for weeks without a trace. He was traveling on his boat to visit his family and meet his grandchildren.

Kassel – An Iranian sailor has been missing for several weeks. In November 2023, the Iranian set off to… Atlantic from the Dominican Republic towards the Azores. The last sign of life was on December 6th. His German daughter explained Focus onlinethat the probability of finding him is “vanishingly small”.

Sailor has been missing for weeks – food supplies may have already been used up

The reason for this is the lack of equipment, which means that the approximately 15 meter long sailing boat cannot be seen on the radar, according to the daughter. The 68-year-old does not have a satellite phone. The boat named “Guajira” was also not equipped with a functioning AIS system, which could have contributed to automatic identification. The family is now hoping for a miracle.

A miracle is also urgently needed because, according to information, food supplies only last for 30 days. Accordingly, these would already be used up. His daughter also says that the… Sailors suffer from diabetes. He is currently not being treated with medication. Instead, he regulates his blood sugar almost exclusively through a healthy and balanced diet.

German Aerospace Center searches for missing sailors – family doesn’t give up

On the day of his departure, the 68-year-old explained to his family that the only way he could inform them about his condition was to forward his report to the cargo ships. However, the family has not received any news about his whereabouts or condition since the beginning of December. At that time he was probably around 1,000 kilometers away from the Azores, says the daughter.

The family initially asked the “rescue coordination centers” of various countries for help. According to the daughter, they gave up the search after a while. A glimmer of hope: The German Aerospace Center and the Fraunhofer Institute are currently involved in the search. The German police and Spanish authorities were also informed.

A sailboat on the open sea (symbolic image). © Jens Büttner / dpa

In addition, the family has missing person reports Sailing forum and posted in several Facebook groups about sailing. They want to use public attention to reach other sailors or ship captains who can provide information about his whereabouts. The family appeals: “If you have any information or can help, please contact local emergency services.”

Lost on the way to his family – Segler wanted to meet his grandchildren

As the daughter reports, the 68-year-old Iranian was on his way to his family. His arrival would have meant a long-awaited reunion. So far he only knows two of his four grandchildren. His daughter describes him as a caring grandfather: “He is a very loving and warm person and has a very good relationship with his two grandchildren.”

Sailing on the open sea is dangerous and therefore only suitable for experienced boaters. A case from August 2023 shows how dangerous the sport can be: two German sailors were considered missing until they were finally found dead in the sea off the east coast of Mallorca. Since the bodies could no longer be identified, a DNA test provided sad confirmation. (cln)