A family man was badly injured in a swimming accident. Now the family of three from Bochum is stuck in Mallorca. Because the return transport costs thousands of euros.

Palma – On July 19, a family of three from Bochum was supposed to start a nice and relaxing holiday in Mallorca. But just one day later, the “best time of the year” turned into a nightmare: the father of the family was seriously injured in a swimming accident. Just a month earlier, a German vacationer had died in a swimming accident on Mallorca.

Swimming accident in Mallorca: man seriously injured – and probably remains paraplegic

The Bochumer is said to have jumped headlong into the water and suffered a serious head injury, which is reported RTL.de. The man was only able to keep his arms on the surface of the water with his last strength, as a family friend writes on a donation page. A friend of the victim came to his aid and, together with lifeguards, brought him to shore.

The traveler from Bochum is said to have had no feeling in his body since the incident. He was taken by ambulance to Palma’s Son Espases hospital where his injuries could be examined more closely, it said Mallorca Magazine. It is to be feared that he will remain paraplegic as a result of the accident, explains the family acquaintance.

After an accident in Mallorca: the family cannot afford to transfer the sick

But that’s not all. Because now the family is stuck on the holiday island. The acquaintance explains that the health insurance does not take over the transfer of sick people from abroad. The transport costs would amount to around 20,000 euros. Money the family doesn’t have, so the family friend has one appeal for donations has started.

About two and a half weeks after the accident, on August 6, the injured person is said to have received a tracheotomy. According to the girlfriend, the Bochumer could be transported with it as soon as enough money had been raised. Swimming accidents happen again and again in Germany. A fatal swimming accident occurred at Lake Starnberg. (jsch)