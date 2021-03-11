A resident of Germany with his family came to the Russian Federation to be vaccinated against the coronavirus with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. This is reported by a German magazine on March 11 Focus…

German citizen Stefan Heilemann, who works as an insurance agent, did not wait until vaccination in the country became available to most residents. Currently, senior citizens and medical personnel are vaccinated in Germany.

According to Heileman, his friend died from the effects of the coronavirus and this prompted him to decide on an early vaccination. After studying information about vaccines, he decided to go to Moscow for vaccinations.

“I prefer vector vaccines, but mRNA-based drugs (a technology using messenger RNA – Ed.) Do not suit me. Therefore, I made a decision in favor of Sputnik V, – he noted.

Heileman also shared his impressions of the situation in Russia, saying that living here is much more pleasant than in Germany, due to the fact that there is a general quarantine in his country, and shops, museums and educational institutions are open in Moscow.

Now about 6.4% of the German population received the first vaccination against coronavirus, slightly less than 3.1% are fully vaccinated, the newspaper notes.

As the president of the German Robert Koch Institute, Professor Lothar Wheeler, noted, the third wave of coronavirus begins in Germany and it is necessary to increase the rate of vaccination, writes Gazeta.ru…

On March 10, Thomas Mertens, the head of the German Standing Commission for Vaccinations (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute, praised the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. He expressed hope that the drug will soon be registered in the European Union.

On March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) began the procedure for the consistent examination of the registration dossier of Sputnik V.

On February 9, it became known that the EU regulator completed scientific consulting on Sputnik V and gave the developer the opportunity to apply for registration of the drug in the EU, which was done by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya Institute, was registered on 11 August.

According to information published in February by the medical journal The Lancet, according to the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this drug, its effectiveness was 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers, for severe cases of COVID-19 – 100%.