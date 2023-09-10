Home page World

From: Kai Hartwig

Actually, a vacation is for relaxation. However, an Austrian family experienced something different in Egypt. And describes catastrophic conditions.

Munich/Hurghada – People usually expect relaxation from a vacation. And great weather, so many holidaymakers are drawn to warmer climes. Those who can afford it, despite the sometimes significantly higher prices, travel to countries that offer sun, beach and sea – such as Egypt. But for a family from Austria, their vacation there turned into a nightmare.

Family from Austria reports nightmare vacation – “We had to complain about something every day”

The holidaymakers from the Alpine republic had specially booked 5-star accommodation in the popular Egyptian holiday resort of Hurghada. The family of five wanted to just relax there for a week, but things turned out differently. The conditions on site were apparently catastrophic in some cases today.at reported.

Instead of 5-star luxury, parts of the hotel complex were in a pitiful condition. “We had to complain about something every day,” the mother of the family told the Austrian portal. Of the seven pools, five were empty or very sparsely covered with water. An unpleasant surprise, especially for the three small children aged six, eight and ten. “The children were really looking forward to the wave pool, the infinity pool or the lazy river,” said the father of the family. And according to holidaymakers, the childcare announced by the hotel also fell through at short notice.

Vacation in Egypt turns into torture for the family – “daily trail of blood” and “foamy, green soup” in the pool

Meanwhile, the two pools available didn’t make a good impression either. The father described that they were “very crowded and very dirty”. But that wasn’t all: “The worst and most dangerous thing was that the tiles came loose. Many children cut their feet on the sharp edges. The daily trail of blood in the water was part of it.”

Another disgust factor according to the mother: “While I was lying in the pool, the pool boy wiped the dirt from the floor and tiles into the pool. There was a foamy, green soup floating next to me – I immediately went to take a shower.”

Disgust alarm in Egyptian 5-star hotel – “The floor of the room was covered in feces”

According to the family, the rooms in the 5-star hotel were not particularly clean. “There was little to see in terms of hygiene,” said the mother. At least the bedding was clean. However, in the hotel, a family from Germany reported to the Austrians that their toilet had overflowed and caused chaos throughout the ground floor. “The floor of the rooms was covered with feces,” said the Austrian father of the Germans’ descriptions.

