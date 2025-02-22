Family, friends and neighbors give the last goodbye to the former mayor of Gandia Arturo Torró

Family, friends and neighbors have fired the excalcalde of Gandia Arturo Torró at a funeral this Saturday after his body was found lifeless last Wednesday night with a shot in the chest.

The coffin with the remains of Torró has entered the distinguished collegiate of Gandia (Valencia) about 12.10 on Saturday, where hundreds of people expected, who filled the access square and who have applauded the arrival of the coffin, carried to shoulders for several people.

The funeral has been intimate and the access of the media within the collegiate is not allowed. The mayor of Gandia, José Manuel Prieto, and members of the Municipal Corporation, as well as fellow Torró Party, such as the general secretary of the PPCV and Síndic in Les Corts, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, or the deputy of the PP in Les Corts and extinguished from mayor of Gandia Víctor Soler Beneyto, among others.

Soler Beneyto has lamented that Gandia has dawned “of grieving, compungal and with a lot of pain” before Torró’s death, “a beloved mayor who did a lot for Gandia.” He has asked to “accompany the city in that pain and” especially “to his family. “We are going to be today and the days that is needed,” he said, while thanking the “multiple samples of affection” that he believes that “it demonstrates the love that this city had” Torró.

The City Council of Gandia decreed three days of official mourning for the death of Torró –20, 21 and 22 of February–, so the flags located in the public buildings of the town wave at half-mast and all the all the Institutional, official and playful acts organized by the City Council until midnight on Saturday.

Crime investigation

The former ‘popular’ of Gandia and businessman Arturo Torró was found dead on Wednesday night at kilometer 37 on A-38, in the Valencian term of Xeresa. Torró’s lifeless body, found next to his vehicle, presented signs of violence, specifically, a shot in the chest.

However, autopsy will determine the cause of death. The Organic Unit of the Judicial Police has opened an investigation to clarify what happened.

Torró, 62, was mayor of Gandia between 2011 and 2015, had been sentenced in 2023 to the sentence of three and a half years in prison for embezzlement in the award of audiovisual communication services between 2012 and 2015 in 2015 The Consistory.

The Prosecutor’s Office initially claimed to Torró the penalty of eight years in prison for the crime of embezzlement but finally remained in three years and six months when appreciating the mitigating of undue delay. Torró had pending compliance with the sentence.