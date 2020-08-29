Rajesh Poddar, New Delhi

Sevaram has been forced to wander along the streets of Delhi for the past four days with a blind old mother, pregnant wife, cancer-stricken sister and three young children. Sometimes they spend the night in the park, sometimes they sit with the family overnight in front of the factories. These entire families are wandering from Baghpat in UP to Jantar Mantar in Delhi and then Rohini, Shahbad Dairy, Bawana area demanding justice. Sometimes they fill their stomach by demanding from people and sometimes they go to sleep hungry. Now he is demanding to write a memorandum to the Prime Minister. Sevaram hails from Badaut village Kadanra, Thana Ramala area of ​​Baghpat district of UP. He told that he has a ancestral home in the village. The old enmity with the domineering in the village increased so much that they were now forced to leave the house. Several times complained to the administration but they are not being heard. In the early days he was beaten up, then for the first time the administration also filed a case. However, the action that they hoped could not take place. So the bullies started harassing again more. Some of them were people of their society. It is alleged that now the local administration is also helping the bully. Sevaram says that he is from Harijan society. They could leave the bullies, so they left the village and started renting in Bamnoli in Baraut. But the bullies did not leave them there too. Tortured with him last week. After this, due to fear, he left everything and reached the Prime Minister’s Office in Delhi demanding justice. On reaching Jantar Mantar, the Prime Minister was trying to send a memorandum to the office, but he could not succeed. Tired of hunger and thirst, 72-year-old mother Bharato Devi, along with nearly 6 months pregnant wife Chandra, sick sister and children, reached Bawana with someone. After this he spent the night in a park for about 4 days. After writing a letter of complaint from a social worker here, he has now demanded the President’s death. They say what will happen when justice cannot be found? He told that he also had a brother, who has been missing for the last two years. Since the violence in the village, he did not know where he ran away, his information is not yet known.