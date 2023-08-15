Home page World

From: Felina Wellner

Split

Violent forest fires got out of control in Hawaii on Thursday night (August 10). © Matthew Thayer/dpa

Surrounded by flames on the Hawaiian Islands of Maui, a family flees into the Pacific Ocean. She waited there for help for about five hours.

Maui – The apocalyptic scenes in Hawaii pose great challenges: for emergency services who are trying with all their might to get the flames under control and to keep the fatalities of the fire disaster as small as possible. And for residents and holidaymakers who are fighting for their own survival. Cell phone footage of a young man documenting how he fled the flames with his little brother and mother.

Escape into the ocean – video shows oppressive footage of the forest fire in Hawaii

To escape the forest fires in Hawaii, the family fled to the Pacific Ocean off Maui. The video shows how she and like-minded people stayed in the water while the fire raged around them and a veil of smoke made it difficult to breathe.

in one CNN-Interview 19-year-old Noah told how it came about: First he tried to escape by car with his mother and little brother. “The dry lawn was on fire on both sides of the lower car.” The flames then reached the buildings on the opposite street and made it impossible to move any further, he continued. Escape into the ocean was the only way out for them.

In the video, everything around her is gray and smoky. Hell of Flames can be seen not far from them. A strong wind blows the smoky air around their ears and they try to cover their faces.

A family sees only one way out: They flee from the flames on the Hawaiian island of Maui into the sea. © Screenshot/Twitter Citizen Free Press

“I didn’t want him to see what’s happening behind him”: 19-year-old protects little brother when escaping into the ocean

“Better wash your mask out” and “don’t look into the flames” says the worried 19-year-old to his little brother in his mobile phone recording. There were a variety of reasons for his advice to look the other way, he says CNN-Interview. In addition to the glare of the fire and the wind, which swept the smoke and over to them, he especially didn’t want “that he could see what was happening behind them”.

Also visible in the video: The oppressive situation of the family was not an isolated case. Around them, other people were trying to survive in the ocean waters. In her case, it took about five hours before emergency services rushed to help, according to Noah.