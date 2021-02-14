Family | Finnish grandparents are actively involved in the lives of their grandchildren: For many, a grandparent today is a pamperer and not an authority

According to research data, the need for care assistance may have increased slightly in just over 10 years.

Very A large proportion of Finnish grandparents take an active part in the lives of their grandchildren, according to recent research results collected before the corona restrictions that began last year.

Grandparents of the large age group born between 1945 and 1950 usually keep in touch with their grandchildren almost weekly. Eighty per cent of grandparents also participate in the care of their grandchildren at least occasionally, says the assistant professor of sociology at the University of Turku and a specialist researcher at the Population Research Institute of the Population Association Mirkka Danielsbacka.

“A very small part doesn’t keep in touch with their grandchildren at all. The reason for this is usually a break in your child’s family, ”says Danielsbacka.

The data are from the Population Chain’s Generation Chain project, which has monitored large age groups and their adult children from 2007 onwards with surveys that are repeated about every five years. More than 7,000 Finns are involved in the study.

The latest according to an unpublished research report from the survey, there have been no changes in the activity of large-age grandparents since 2007. Recent research, however, suggests that grandparents are now slightly more likely to be expected to provide childcare assistance than in 2007.

According to Danielsbacka, this can only tell you that the older age group now has more grandchildren than in 2007. On the other hand, some of the older age group grandparents have retired in just over ten years, so it is possible that they will be expected to get more help.

“Children’s ages also affect parents’ need for help. For example, grandparents in their 60s and 70s often have grandchildren of different ages, ”Danielsbacka points out.

The latest survey was conducted before the Finnish corona epidemic, in 2018–2019. Since then, the corona situation has affected meetings between grandparents and grandchildren in many families. The research report on the results will be published in May.

Danielsbacka says that on the basis of Finnish and international studies, certain factors have been identified that increase the participation of grandparents in the lives of their grandchildren.

The most active grandparents are generally healthier than the less active grandparents. The distance from the place of residence also affects the activity of the grandparent. Younger – but not too young – grandparents care for their grandchildren more than older ones, and retirement often has the effect of increasing the care of grandchildren.

Research has shown that maternal grandparents, especially breast mother, daughter therapeutically active children than paternal grandparents.

Population Union responsible expert Minna Oulasmaa according to them, the interrelationships, desires and expectations of grandparents and their adult children, time management plans, and the coordination of worlds of values ​​greatly influence how and with what intensity a grandparent participates in the life of his or her grandchild. A grandparent can also live a stage in life where he or she has to share his or her resources among many in need and cared for.

“The fact that a grandparent cannot or will not be able to participate as much as he or she would like, or alternatively that his or her participation is restricted, both cause conflicting feelings,” Oulasmaa says.

Size life and the world around us have changed a lot since today’s grandparent was himself the parent of young children, let alone a child. Many grandparents feel that the appreciation of older people has changed – grandparents are no longer the kind of authorities they were decades ago, says Oulasmaa.

“Grandparents are even more pampered in many families today – meetings are often eagerly awaited.”

According to Oulasmaa, expectations and wishes towards grandparents are very different in different families with children. Many hope and expect the most help in the infant phase, while some want to manage on their own. Some want help equally, regardless of the child’s age.

At the end of last year, the Population Union published a book on grandparents, Kisses and Cracks in Generational Relations. The text written by Oulasmaa is based on the experience of the Population Association’s parenting and grandparenting work, literature and research on the topic, and Finnish grandparents and parents have been interviewed. The book can be read for free on the website of the Population Association, for example.