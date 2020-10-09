Family | Finland is also full of national parks suitable for families with children – experts suggest the best three of them

Cave tours, watering and unforgettable tent work. Three child-friendly national parks invite you to go on an adventure during the autumn holidays.

Embark on a wandering adventure in a national park. Repovesi’s lake scenery offers diverse opportunities for hiking.­

Repovesi offers excitement

Jouni Laaksonen, non-fiction writer and batch guide:

“A couple of years ago, we were on a fall vacation in Repovesi National Park with my 11- and 4-year-olds at the time. At the end of the trip, my older daughter stated that it was the best fall vacation ever. For them, Repovesi was an adventurous and exciting destination. There are lots of great vantage points, boulders and cliffs. Children don’t miss that smoothest path, but ascents, descents, and climbing opportunities.

Repovesi is a hiking park for most, but you can also paddle or bike on the dirt roads there. Water bus cruises are also organized in the area. With children, you can draw endless things from the nature of Repovesi: taste blueberries and lingonberries or stop to play on the train on a log tree covered with moss. It is better to go on an excursion on a loose schedule so that there is time to admire and stop.

Repovesi is known for its rugged rocky landscapes.­

Repovesi has camping areas, a rental cabin and a home. Nearby is Orilampi Resort, which is convenient for day trips to the park. We stayed in a cabin with fireplace heating and water was fetched from a well. Evenings spent by candlelight created their own atmosphere.

From the living room we left for excursions in the mornings, such as the lookout tower of Mustanlamminvuori, Olhavanvuori and Kuutinkanava, which is an old, restored gutter. Lapinsalmi is one of the most famous starting points in the area, and there is a handsome suspension bridge, which is an exciting experience for children. Kiva is also a hand-operated Ketunlossi that takes you over Kapiavesi.

The children are a great camping club because they are there right away. They stop from the first few meters to wonder how fine the orange wound leaf is or who lives in that rock cavity. They notice the little details that we adults often go beyond. ”

Jouni Laaksonen’s excursion tip: Try the game of following the leader or agree that you can only walk along the roots and rocks for a while.

Repovesi National Park is located in the Kouvola and Mäntyharju areas. repovedenkansallispuisto.fi

The 3.8-kilometer-long Majavapolku is suitable for children due to its easy access.­

Isojärvi takes you into the wilderness

Suvi Björk, wilderness and nature guide and author of the Eräipana.fi blog:

“My son Aarnin, 3, the best memory of Isojärvi National Park is when he caught three big perch with a worm and we made them into a shed with perch. That was what he thought was the greatest thing in the world.

We have liked the diverse routes in Isojärvi. Whichever one you choose, the views are always spectacular and the routes well marked. The 3.8 km Majavapolku is suitable for children as it is easy to navigate. If you want to practice camping, there is a separate camping site along the trail. There are also three rental rooms, sheds in the area and there is a parking lot nearby where you can park with a motorhome.

In Isojärvi you can quickly get into the wilderness feel, and in the middle of the park section are the magnificent Lortika mountains. The view is spectacular! Isojärvi itself is really beautiful, and all the tent and shelter places in the park are by someone’s water. There is no actual beach, but you can go for a swim in the water.

There are beaver dams in the area that are of interest to children, and if a good bear goes, the beaver can be seen in the evening. There are a lot of birds, and for example, a rare cuckoo thrives in the area. There are streams in the forests where you can throw bark found on the ground, swamps are crossed along lengths and there are bridges – which is more exciting for a child. Leachate boats, canoes, backpack kayaks and fatbikes can be rented from Herety’s cabin café.

The landscapes of Isojärvi attract children for hidden games and adventures.­

I recommend looking at the routes in advance and always booking enough time. You should also prepare for the trip with a couple of gigs if the child starts to get tired or starts to get annoyed. Little Brain Exercise always works: what sounds do you hear or what colors do you find? Or small tasks: make a triangle out of sticks or a circle out of stones. ”

Suvi Björk’s hiking tip: Get a loupe with which you can study insects, bugs and plants.

Isojärvi National Park is located on the border of Kuhmoinen and Jämsä.

The landscapes of Koli are the best in the Finnish catalog.­

Koli mutes with its versatility

Johanna Kleemola, Author of the Outdoorfamily.fi blog:

“Koli is familiar with his stunning classic landscapes, but there’s a lot more to it. The best thing for children is that many sites are a short walk from the car parks. Our 10-, 8-, and 6-year-old boys ’favorites have been Pirunkirkko, an exciting and long cave, and Tarhapuro Falls, which solves in the middle of the forest. The tour of Lake Heraj itself is long, 42 kilometers, but it can also be reached by car, and there is a wading cable to try crossing Herajoki. There are also many relaxed, a few kilometers of nature trails in the area, which are well suited for children.

Most recently, we found narrow sand islands in the Pielinen lake areas in Koli. We were dumbfounded at how the landscape could change from steep dangers to a beach with fine sand. Guided tours of the islands are available, and you can rent a canoe, kayak, rowboat or SUP board if you wish. Some of the islands offer tents and have fireplaces and huts.

Pirunkirkko Koli offers exceptional routes.­

In winter, you can of course go downhill in Koli, but in summer and autumn, the chair lift acts as a landscape lift. Located on top of a hill, the hotel can be reached by rail lift, which is a fun experience for children.

We last stayed in a tent at a campsite outside the national park. However, there are many cottages and reservation rooms in the area, some of which are in use all year round. ” In addition, there are plenty of cottages and a hotel at the top of Koli that also has a spa – albeit a little more for adults. ”

Johanna Kleemola’s hiking tip: Hike leisurely and on children’s terms. Be prepared to take breaks, turn back, or detour a shorter route than planned.

Koli National Park is located in Lieksa, Joensuu and Kontiolahti. koli.fi