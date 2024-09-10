US family barricades top floor of home to protect from red rattlesnake

In California, USA, a family found a poisonous red rattlesnake in their home and hid from it until the snake catcher arrived. About this reports KTLA TV channel 5.

A California woman saw a 36-inch snake slithering up her stairs when she was trying to get down. Terrified, she and her family barricaded themselves on the top floor and called professional reptile catcher Ryan Jessup.

Jessup said the homeowners didn’t come down to greet him; they opened the door for him using an app. The man quickly found the red rattlesnake, caught it, and locked it in a plastic container. No one was hurt. The woman who first spotted the unexpected guest assumed the snake had crawled into their home through the doggie door.

