F.There are a dime a dozen films about the midlife crisis. But when an overweight man escapes his oppressive reality after a heart attack that has just been overcome in the tango, it is something special.

When Frank (Michael A. Grimm) suffers a heart attack while eating a sausage salad with his friends in Munich, he only barely escapes death. The doctor has doubts that he would survive a second heart attack. That’s why the overweight doorman, who at around fifty is actually much too young for a heart attack, should turn his life upside down. Any kind of exertion should be avoided: no sport, no sex. And a diet is needed.

From now on there is only crispbread, carrot sticks and grainy cream cheese. As if that weren’t bad enough, the quasi-unemployed Frank constantly has to deal with the malicious mother-in-law Ingrid (Gaby Dohm) and appease his always worried and chronically overwhelmed wife Katrin (Eva Meckbach). Then there is the pubescent daughter Paula (Lilith Kampffmeyer), who throws the obligatory “I hate you” at her father’s head. Frank finds refuge by chance in a tango dance group and under the wing of dance teacher Maresa (Kara Wenham). He begins to dance secretly, and tango soon becomes his passion. A dangerous passion, of course, because how long Frank’s heart will take part in the brisk dance is uncertain. When he confesses his newly discovered hobby to his wife, the house blessing hangs crooked. So lopsided that Frank is forced to move in with the obnoxious mother-in-law.

The film by Filippos Tsitos has more to offer than the somewhat bland title “Dance Tango with Me” suggests. Without explicitly wanting to be a comedy with dramatic features or, conversely, a drama with comedic features, the film manages to balance the two. Even if the circumstances for the main character Frank are really not easy – his health crisis is accompanied by the financial and family crisis – it never becomes gloomy.

When the tango teacher Maresa advises her clumsy pupil to let himself be guided by his heart while dancing and Frank replies: “My heart is just a little out of sync”, it is nothing artificial. To see how the always misunderstood and ridiculed Frank gets better and better on the floor and blossoms in the dance, touches. This is also due to the acting performance of Michael A. Grimm, known from the “Rosenheim Cops” and numerous supporting roles, who finally has a leading role here.

Lilith Kampffmeyer also plays her part, namely Frank’s daughter Paula, convincingly. But at some point you wonder whether the film needs this character at all. Because pubescent daughters, who vent their anger on their parents about their own emotional chaos, we have seen in too many television films – and we have had to endure them. Exclusions like “I’m super fat and super ugly” or “Get out of here, I hate you” seem exaggerated and clichéd. Too clichéd for this film. After all, “Tanze Tango mit mir” (book by Peter Güde and Matthias Fischer) renounces the expected affair between Frank and his spirited dance teacher. That speaks for the film.

Dance tango with me, this Wednesday at 8:15 p.m., ARD