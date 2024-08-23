Home World

The main station was closed for about 25 minutes on Tuesday evening due to the police operation. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

A man is deliberately shot by another man in Frankfurt’s main train station. According to initial findings, the search for the background leads to Turkey.

Frankfurt/Main – After the fatal shooting in Frankfurt’s main train station, the public prosecutor’s office is investigating evidence of a family feud in Turkey as a possible motive. This was stated by the spokesman for the investigative authority, Dominik Mies. He did not provide any details. A 54-year-old Turkish citizen is said to have killed a 27-year-old Turk by shooting him in the head on Tuesday evening.

Investigators are following up on evidence of a family feud following the fatal shooting at Frankfurt Central Station. © Andreas Arnold/dpa

Turkish media had previously said that the crime was motivated by a feud, without citing sources. The newspaper “Hürriyet” wrote of a feud between two Kurdish families, without naming sources. When asked whether it was a feud between Kurdish families, Mies said he could not comment on that.

Arrest still on the tracks

The suspected perpetrator was arrested by federal police officers on Tuesday evening not far from the crime scene. The officers were able to prevent him from escaping on a train. The man comes from the Ortenau district in Baden-Württemberg, said the spokesman for the public prosecutor’s office, without giving any further details about his place of residence.

An arrest warrant was issued against the 54-year-old on suspicion of murder. He has reportedly not commented on the allegations so far.

The victim, who had no registered address, died at the scene of the attack. The suspect is said to have approached the victim near platform 9 and shot him in the head from behind. After the 27-year-old fell to the ground, the suspect shot the man twice more in the head before throwing the gun away and fleeing, the public prosecutor’s office said.

After the shooting, the main station was closed to trains and passengers for about 25 minutes. Investigators discovered the suspected murder weapon while securing evidence. A nighttime weapons ban has been in place at Frankfurt’s main station since June 1st.

Surveillance video shows crime

Surveillance camera footage that circulated on the Internet after the crime showed the targeted shots. After investigators initially refused to comment on the authenticity of the footage, spokesman Mies now said that its content corresponds to the video available to the public prosecutor’s office.

Several Turkish media outlets reported on details of a long-running bloody family feud. Mies said that there were still no reliable investigative findings on alleged crime constellations in Turkey. Some of the personal details published in the media were incorrect.

The investigation is in full swing: “We are continuing to evaluate evidence, question witnesses and carry out all kinds of investigations. Every stone is being turned over, every direction is being looked at and we will not rest until the crime is solved.” dpa