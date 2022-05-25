Sinaloa.- An unexpected event happened to live a young woman Alvaradan last Monday, May 23, when On her way from her home to the academic unit where she studies, she was persecuted and apparently harassed by two motoristsand despite the nervousness and fear, she had the cunning to overcome the situation and seek help from her father, who left everything he was doing in his daily work to help her, who was almost going through a nervous shock.

The father of the family, whose name will be withheld for security reasons, said that his 22-year-old daughter, like every day around 9:00 a.m., was preparing to go to the school located in Salvador Alvarado, when on his way -near the white bridge-, a unit, of which he did not give further details, led by a man, stood on his right side and without hiding started taking videos or photos of youan act that alerted the young woman, who at the time of the mishap was traveling alone.

He pointed out that the car tried to block his way to her daughter in search that she could not continue, however, the young woman was able to get rid of the obstacle; advancing a couple of blocks adds one more unit to this critical and worrying story. This is a mobile unit that the young woman identified as a white Benz, with two doors in the back, which was also driven by a man.

He tried to do the same, to prevent her free movement on several occasions, but fortunately the student knew how to move forward, until she ran into a police patrol on her way, so the car that was following her slowed down, that’s when she took the opportunity to escape.

The father of the young woman said that he went to the Public Ministry, where they mentioned that the young woman is the one who should make the complaint, for which they are in the process of making it.

We recommend you read:

He pointed out that it is important for society to take precautionary measures, because it is synonymous with the great risk that exists for women and the population in general, but mainly the female sex, and added that after this event they will not allow their daughter to go out alone, because this puts her at risk.