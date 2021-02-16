Family | Family leave on the rise – Minister Pekonen presents the government’s model for family leave reform, live broadcast at 10.30

The number of family daily allowance days would be increased from the current 12.7 months by just over a month to about 14 months.

Social- and the Minister of Health Aino-Kaisa Pekonen (left) today presents the model envisaged by the government for a more flexible family leave reform. HS will broadcast the press conference starting at 10.30 live.

The reform is due to enter into force in August next year. The solution is BTI information according to very similar to the model presented about a year ago, but some details, such as the number of earnings-related days, have lived up to the preparation.

Last year, according to guidelines prepared by a tripartite working group, the number of family daily allowance days would be increased from the current 12.7 months by just over a month to about 14 months.

According to the model at the time, both parents were getting an equal quota of about 6.6 months. A portion of your own quota could be transferred to another parent.

It is known that a pregnant woman would have a daily allowance period of about a month before the start of parental benefit.