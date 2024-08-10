Gentleman of Parral.- A family from Parral suffered an accident on the short route to Chihuahua. The driver lost control of the vehicle and it fell into a ravine. Only material damage was reported. The driver said that the cause of the incident was the poor condition of the road.

The family was traveling from Parral, the state capital, and the driver of the car said the accident occurred due to poor road conditions and rain.

The victim stated that when he tried to avoid some potholes, the maneuver caused him to lose control of the vehicle’s steering wheel, which caused him to leave the road and subsequently fall into a ravine.

It was a Nissan Sentra vehicle, white, approximately 2015 model, which was totally damaged after the accident.

No injuries were reported after the incident. They were passengers who were passing by, who supported the vehicle’s occupants and notified the authorities.