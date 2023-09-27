Home page World

From: Maximilian Hertel

Instead of sun, beach and relaxation, a family on holiday in Sardinia finds the big crawl. A complaint initially achieves nothing.

Sardinia – When a family vacation in Italy turns into a nightmare: In desperation, a young family launched a public appeal for help. The mother of one-year-old twins reported horrific conditions in the holiday apartment in Sardinia.

Sardinia is particularly known for its beautiful beaches and relaxing climate. However, this is not the first incident involving small animals on the Italian holiday island; mosquitoes recently spread the West Nile virus in Sardinia.

Holiday nightmare in Italy – family is besieged by thousands of animals

However, while on vacation in Italy, the family in question found battered furniture and poor supplies. But the worst thing was the uninvited guests in the holiday apartment. From the supposedly beautiful Italian Mediterranean island of Sardinia, a young mother of twins sent a desperate video message to the RTL holiday rescuer. The 34-year-old reported the horrific conditions, visibly shocked.

The island of Sardinia, a popular travel destination for German holidaymakers. © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Franz Walter

At first the family didn’t suspect anything bad. Exhausted from the journey, the mother and her husband moved into the holiday apartment in Sardinia late in the evening with their two twin children and the family dog. The woman told the TV station that they only arrived around 9 p.m. when it was already dark and fell straight into bed. The next morning, instead of the longed-for holiday feeling, the horror set in.

The refrigerator was held together by shoelaces. There were cables laying open everywhere and there was no gas for warm water or cooking for the first two days. But the worst thing: thousands of ants crawled through the apartment and didn’t stop at the family. Some of the ants even displayed aggressive behavior.

Ant plague in the holiday apartment – ​​the landlady did nothing

The full extent of the ant infestation became visible in the video message to the broadcaster. The children have red spots on their arms and legs – the result of ant bites, according to their mother. There were streets of ants on the floor, hanging in clothes, crawling in the bathtub and even attacking a wasp nest on the outside of the apartment.

What was even more shocking was that the landlady apparently knew about the infestation, according to the holidaymaker. The hostess claimed that she had refrained from using ant poison as a means of pest control because of the children and the family dog. No other measures were taken to combat the ant plague. According to their own statement, the family was left alone to deal with the problem. Home remedies for ants were of little use.

Holiday portals initially without support for the family’s “personal nightmare”.

When there was no help from the landlady of the holiday apartment in Sardinia, Jana Nolte turned directly to the holiday portals Booking.com, which was recently affected by a scam, and Bookiply. The family booked their vacation through this. However, there was little support: Bookiply tried to mediate between the landlady and the families, but without success. The portal cannot refund any money unless the apartment’s landlady agrees, it said.

Only when the holidaymaker reported her family’s “personal nightmare” to the team RTL holiday saver was brought forward, things began to move. Confronted by the TV station with the pictures from the ant-infested holiday apartment, she finally reacted Booking.com: “The company apologizes for the experiences that Jana Nolte had to have with her one-year-old twins and her husband in the ant accommodation.” New accommodation was organized for the family at short notice, financed by the travel portal. A partial refund of the booking was also promised. The holiday portal also said they wanted to investigate the matter further and investigate the incident further rtl.de.