Dubai offers a variety of family events and major promotions, in celebration of Qatar National Day on December 18. The celebration of this day, also known as Founder’s Day, commemorates the establishment of the State of Qatar in 1878.

These celebrations, organized by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, highlight the strong brotherly ties between the United Arab Emirates and the State of Qatar.

All hotels, shops and tourist attractions to participate in the Qatar National Day celebrations are committed to important health and safety guidelines, which include social distancing and wearing masks at all times.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, said: “With life returning to normal again in different parts of the world, we look forward to welcoming travelers from Qatar to Dubai and joining them in celebrating their happy National Day. We take the opportunity to extend the highest congratulations and blessings of the State of Qatar, government and people, on this happy occasion. This day embodies an important event in the history of the sisterly State of Qatar, with which we have many ties, values, customs, traditions and a single destiny within the GCC system. The celebrations, which were organized in various parts of Dubai, highlight the extent of the development that the State of Qatar has reached, and we wish a happy National Day to all.”



