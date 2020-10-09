FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) – The family entrepreneur Karl Haeusgen from Aschheim takes over the office of mechanical engineering president in turbulent times. The general meeting of the industry association VDMA elected the co-owner and head of the supervisory board of HAWE Hydraulik SE on Friday in Wiesbaden as the new president for the next four years. Haeusgen is the regular successor to Carl Martin Welcker, who has held the office since 2016 and could not be re-elected.

Federal Minister of Economics Peter Altmaier (CDU) congratulated the business economist on his election and thanked his predecessor Welcker for “his committed work” in recent years. Haeusgen would like to position the association in Europe. His goals also include managing the “Corona phase in the interests of our industry”.

The export-oriented German mechanical engineering sector is clearly feeling the consequences of the Corona crisis. In view of a slump in demand, the association expects a 17 percent drop in production this year. The companies are preparing for a longer dry spell and job cuts. The key industry, which currently has a good one million employees, is additionally burdened by the increasing isolation of international trade markets and the upheaval in the automotive industry.

The mechanical engineering company HAWE Hydraulik, based in Aschheim near Munich, specializes in hydraulic power units, among other things for construction machinery, wind turbines and operating tables. Last year, the company generated sales of 411 million euros with almost 2500 employees.

In his free time, Haeusgen, born in 1966, is a member of the board of the “Lyrik Kabinett München” foundation for the promotion of poetry. The father of three children, who jogs regularly, is also a member of the supervisory board of Kinderschutz München eV / mar / DP / mis