Friday, August 16, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Family | During Midsummer week, it became clear that Sanna’s spouse is no longer coming home – Soon he was removed from the country

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2024
in World Europe
0
Family | During Midsummer week, it became clear that Sanna’s spouse is no longer coming home – Soon he was removed from the country
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to Sanna, it is difficult for the daughter to understand why the father is no longer at home. Picture: Petteri Kivimäki

Sanna’s spouse has been trying for years to get a residence permit from Finland, but without success. Now, a pregnant spouse and a two-year-old daughter remained in Finland.

Man is isolated from his family by a glass wall.

Like a dangerous criminal, Say thinks. She sits with her two-year-old daughter in a small room at the Tampere police station and talks to her spouse via the intercom.

The child does not understand why he is not allowed to hug his father. Sanna watches as the girl bangs on the window and cries.

Sanna is also holding back tears.

#Family #Midsummer #week #clear #Sannas #spouse #longer #coming #home #removed #country

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Angelo Marsiglia, coach of the Colombian National Team, and the incredible reason why he did not take Yoreli Rincón to the Olympic Games

Angelo Marsiglia, coach of the Colombian National Team, and the incredible reason why he did not take Yoreli Rincón to the Olympic Games

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]