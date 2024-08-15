Family | During Midsummer week, it became clear that Sanna’s spouse is no longer coming home – Soon he was removed from the country

According to Sanna, it is difficult for the daughter to understand why the father is no longer at home.

Sanna’s spouse has been trying for years to get a residence permit from Finland, but without success. Now, a pregnant spouse and a two-year-old daughter remained in Finland.

Man is isolated from his family by a glass wall.

Like a dangerous criminal, Say thinks. She sits with her two-year-old daughter in a small room at the Tampere police station and talks to her spouse via the intercom.

The child does not understand why he is not allowed to hug his father. Sanna watches as the girl bangs on the window and cries.

Sanna is also holding back tears.