Military cannon salutes sounded this Saturday in British cities, at sporting events a minute of silence was observed in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh, the public gathered around Windsor Castle despite the recommendation that regulations not be broken. Television cameras surround Buckingham Palace. The commemoration of the extraordinary life of the husband of Queen Elizabeth II occupies numerous pages in the newspapers.

BBC coverage has caused division of opinions. The public broadcaster altered all its programming on its channels on Friday. He had to open a special site on his website to send protests against saturation. According to Deadline, a publication with an American matrix, television audiences fell compared to the previous Friday, starting at 7:00 p.m.

The Duke’s passing is an event of undoubted national impact, but the BBC’s coverage has been perceived as the instruction of a national spirit. But the answer is not uniform. Some documentaries, all made before the prince’s death, featured images and unknown testimonies. They were a replica of the numerous fictions about the lives of members of the royal family in the popular series ‘The Crown’.

The children of Isabel and Felipe appeared in mourning attire, highlighting the virtues of their father in pre-death recordings, in which they had to express themselves as if he had already died. They all agreed to present him as the rock on which the queen has leaned and the rock of the family as well. He would have been, according to his daughter Ana, who is considered his favorite, a man who was always willing to listen to them.

The paradox is underlined in the media. Having grown up in a broken and ruined family, and being left alone after the separation of his sisters when he settled in the UK, would have played an essential role in managing the Windsors’ family affairs. At an official banquet, at the golden wedding anniversary of his marriage, he affirmed the pride he felt for his children, “who have done things quite well,” he said, “despite the difficult and demanding circumstances” of life in the royalty.

Good grandpa



Of her relationship with the first-born, Carlos, enough material has been published to ensure that the relationship was difficult. Felipe is quoted in the media stating that, in his opinion, “Carlos is a romantic and I am pragmatic.” I considered it too prim and extravagant to be an effective monarch. In recent months they would have had long conversations, which confirmed their mutual affection, “after saying what they had to say to each other,” according to royal chroniclers.

“My dear papa was a very special personThat he would have been amazed by the reaction and the loving things they are saying about him, ”said the Prince of Wales outside his residence in Highgrove, in the south-west of England, on Saturday afternoon. It was a message of gratitude to those who had expressed that affection, at a time when “my family and I miss him greatly.”

An episode has been recalled that illustrates the good relations he would have established with his grandchildren. She already had a long correspondence with Princess Diana during the crisis of her marriage to Carlos. He tired his children to the point of exhaustion, after the death of the princess, with long walks and stalking hunting, in the Scottish residence of Balmoral.

Before the funeral procession, an event that also caused an information saturation but had a sentimental impact That cannot be equated with the death of a man almost a hundred years old, Guillermo would have refused to walk behind the coffin in the company of his father and Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer. He would have given in when Philip of Edinburgh told him to walk with him.

His fondness for sports and for newspaper vignettes, his multiple practical knowledge and also his outbursts, which are interpreted as clumsy attempts to break the ice in conversations with jokes, stand out. In some cases the jokes were clumsy, but it stands out that had ease so that people would feel comfortable with him, and to drive away those he hated; for example, almost all journalists.

Discreet funeral



Thirty people will attend the funeral of Philippe of Edinburgh, next Saturday. It corresponds to the wishes of the deceased and complies with the regulations dictated by the Government to restrict crowds and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The religious ceremony will be broadcast on television. It will be a royal funeral and not a state funeral, versions of the ritual that have little difference. Prince Harry will attend, but not his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for being pregnant.

The funerals will take place at 3:00 p.m. local time, in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, about 25 miles west of London. The funeral will take place four days before the queen’s birthday, who will turn 95 on April 21.