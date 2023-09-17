Ruben Andreoli, a 45-year-old with no criminal record, at the height of an argument massacred his mother, a 72-year-old woman, causing her death

A terrible family drama occurred late last Friday evening in Lugana di Sirmione, in the province of Brescia. Ruben Andreoli, a warehouse worker with a passion for rallying, at the height of a terrible argument he repeatedly kicked and punched his 72-year-old mother, until she was on the verge of dying. The woman died a few hours later at the Poliambulance clinic in Brescia.

Yet another family tragedy that occurs in Italy and which terribly shakes a community. In this case the event occurred at Lugana of Sirmionea small town in the province of Brescia and saw a son and his mother involved in a brutal murder.

There quarrel between the two it would have erupted between the late afternoon and early evening of Friday the 15th, in the house where Nerina Fontanaa 72-year-old well-known in Lugana, and her son Ruben, also very well-known, also lived together with his wife.

The neighbors heard noises desperate screamswhich pushed them to contact the single emergency number and request the prompt intervention of rescuers on site.

When the doctors and the police arrived, Mrs. Nerina was already lying on the ground, lifeless, at the end of lifecovered in his own blood.

The son, in the grip of a fit of madness and at the height of a violent argument that broke out between the two, he attacked her and hit her repeatedly with kicks and punches.

The woman, urgently transported to the Poliambulance clinic in Brescia, it turned off a few hours later for the very serious traumas reported.

Who is Ruben Andreoli

The man, immediately stopped by the Carabinieri and transported to the Desenzano del Garda barracks, was subjected to the first ritual questions, to which however he did not utter a word. Now he is under arrest and charged with murder.

A life, that of 45 years old Ruben Andreoli, who had always been calm, at least until Friday.

With no criminal record, he worked as store in a company in Peschiera del Garda and was a great enthusiast sportwhich he had practiced and still practiced at a competitive level.

It was a rally driver and had raced on several occasions for the New Rally Team of Verona.