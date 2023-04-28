A man died on Friday morning due to a stabbing at a house in Etten-Leur in Brabant. A child and a woman were injured and had to be taken to hospital, police said.

The stabbing happened around 5 a.m. On arrival, the police found three victims of a family: a deceased man in the street and a seriously injured child and an injured woman lying in the flat. The two were rushed to hospital in an ambulance. All are family members, police said.

Neighbors shocked by the news they tell BN DeStem. “I don’t like this, this is really bad,” says a woman. “What a misery.” The police have stretched a tape in the street. Do not enter, it says. But an elderly woman who lives on the Leurse Dijk has just returned from her shopping round.

"Nothing ever happens here," says a local resident who walks her dog. "But if you see the news these days, it is something everywhere."

A man watches from the other side of the port of Leurs: “This is very nasty.” A man is walking near the lawn nearby. “Truly terrible. Stabbed someone? How you can do that, I don’t get it.” Another man calls it ‘a neat neighborhood’. The block of apartments is relatively new and is located next to Het Turfschip, which includes a shelter for Ukrainians.

The incident is still a mystery to many local residents. In the morning it is mainly people who walk their dogs and suddenly see police cars in the area. “We read on the news that someone has been stabbed to death.”