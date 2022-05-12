The arrest of the suspect of the family drama in Geldermalsen, in Germany on Tuesday, appears to have been a fluke by German customs. He wanted to check the car of Joost M. (40) on Monday evening, but the Dutchman ran off when he noticed the customs officers. A European arrest warrant had been issued against him for murder and/or manslaughter and arson.

