From: Julia Stanton

In her first public appearance in 2024, Christina Block criticized the judicial decisions in the custody dispute with her ex-husband.

Hamburg – injustice must be revised. That's what Christina Block says in her emotional speech at the traditional New Year's reception in Hamburg's Elysée Hotel on Tuesday evening (January 9th). It is her first public appearance since the events in the custody dispute between her and her husband exploded.

The harsh words are almost certainly aimed at the judiciary. Just a few days ago, the “Block House” heiress had to return her two youngest children to the care of her ex-husband. Despite a legal ruling that had recently guaranteed her the temporary right of residence.

Hamburg Higher Regional Court rules in favor of father in block custody dispute

In her speech at the family company's formal event, Christina Block speaks firmly and clearly. Due to the family situation, the 50-year-old thought for a long time whether she should say anything at all. “After careful consideration, I decided not to hide, not to duck away,” she says resolutely into the microphone a video recording of the speech shows.

Christina Block gives an emotional speech at the family business's traditional New Year's reception in the Grand Elysée Hotel. © Imago

Her appearance at the New Year's reception in itself should come as a surprise given the events of the past few days. Your courageous and sometimes sharp words to the public are even more so. “Where injustice occurs, we may advocate that it be revised, and where injustice has already been recognized and judged, this must be implemented strictly and quickly. And the victims must be protected,” says the 50-year-old. Like the “Block House” restaurant chain, the Elysée Hotel belongs to the group of companies run by her father, Eugen Block (83), for whom she works.

Block speaks publicly about the custody dispute – and takes a tough approach to justice

Block's criticism follows the decision of the Hanseatic Higher Regional Court to transfer the right of residence and parental rights to the father. On Friday evening (January 5th), the entrepreneur was obliged to release her children to her ex-husband, who are currently back in Denmark.

The court justified the decision by saying that the two children had been living with their father for two and a half years and were torn from their environment under stressful circumstances. The “Block House” heiress was stunned by the decision and also made serious accusations against her ex-husband.

The custody dispute between Block and her ex-husband has been going on for several years and affects the two youngest of their four children. After a scheduled visit, the father kept the children with him in Denmark in 2021; regardless of Block's temporary right of residence over the children. Although the Hamburg Higher Regional Court ordered their repatriation at the time, this decision was not legally binding in Denmark.

Kidnapping of the block children on New Year's Eve

During this time, Block had no contact with her children. On New Year's Eve 2024, the divorced couple's two youngest children were kidnapped from Denmark by unknown men and brought to Germany. According to Danish police reports, the children had been watching the fireworks with their father when he was violently knocked down. The men took the 10-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl in cars. Afterwards they were with their mother.

There is a suspicion that she herself ordered the kidnapping of her children. After the incident, the Danish police issued a European arrest warrant against Block, but the Hamburg authorities did not obtain it. Several media outlets also reported that Block had already confessed to the crime to investigators. However, her lawyer denied this. (jus)