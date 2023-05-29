The 3-year-old girl bitten in the face by the family dog ​​in Lipomo, in the province of Como, is not in danger of life: she suffered serious injuries, and underwent surgery. At the time of the accident she was with her grandmother and great-grandmother, who intervened to defend her: one of her was attacked in turn by the animal, and she killed him with a knife.

The Como prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into what happened in recent days in a house in the municipality on the outskirts of Como. The killed dog was entrusted to the veterinary service: it is a large mixed-breed who has always lived with the little one. She suddenly attacked her, while she was playing on her balcony, biting her in the face: the cries of the little girl brought her great-grandmother and then her grandmother, the latter attacked in turn.

He used a kitchen knife to defend himself and kill the animal. The 118 operators intervened in the house to rescue the girl, who was rushed to the hospital to be operated on. The grandmother was injured in a and was treated in the emergency room.