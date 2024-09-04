Not just Covid. “The drop in temperatures exposes people to colds, viral infections and bacterial forms. The range of disorders is varied, from throat plaques to gastroenteritis that continues to affect Italians, already put to the test during the entire summer by the gastrointestinal virus, this year particularly impactful for its duration, in some cases even 2 weeks. This is happening in the areas of the North where there has been a sharp drop in temperatures”. This is what Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg), told Adnkronos Salute.

But “it’s no better in the South where the humid heat increases the perception of heat – explains Scotti – As a result we use air conditioners more at home and in the office. And even in this case we can run into cold-related illnesses”.