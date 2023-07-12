High temperatures not only endanger the health of the elderly. “In this period, kids have more opportunities to go out and have fun, fortunately. However, this often means that they drink more alcohol without knowing that, with the heat, when you are more dehydrated, even lower alcohol levels than those tolerated in other seasons they are concentrated in the body and can become significant, with all the risks involved”. This was explained to Adnkronos Salute by Silvestro Scotti, general secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg), who underlined that in the clinics of family doctors there are also many calls for gastroenteritis in the youngest.

If an evening “at the disco is added to alcohol, where one dances and sweats, becoming even more dehydrated and drinking cocktails instead of water, the problem gets worse. This does not mean that the ‘nightlife’ should be demonized. Important though remember that you can have fun without harm, with healthier lifestyles, and even with small tricks”. Like for example “hydrate yourself by drinking water when you dance and lose liquids by sweating”. Another important suggestion is to “avoid overly frozen drinks and foods that are not stored properly”, adds Scotti. “In fact, these days we receive many phone calls from parents worried about their children with gastroenteritis, vomiting and diarrhea, and therefore with a high risk of dehydration”, he concludes.