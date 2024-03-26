Small 'backlash' of the flu, even among vulnerable people who were vaccinated at the beginning of the season “and who now have decreasing vaccination coverage. It is the effect of the prolongation, over time, of the flu epidemic. These days it is normally the climate that helps us keep seasonal ailments away, but these sudden changes in temperatures are favoring viruses more than us humans.” Thus to Adnkronos Salute Silvestro Scotti, national secretary of the Federation of general practitioners (Fimmg).

In the practices of family doctors, he reports, “we are recording a new increase in calls for viral respiratory diseases, including influenza. The risk is the involvement of the most fragile, even vaccinated, due to the drop in immune coverage, physiological after a certain period. Normally, however, vaccination 'holds' until March because then we rely on the good weather. This year we see a long duration.”

For Scotti, in addition to the infection and its risks, there is another danger to face for those who fall ill when vaccination coverage is reduced. “Patients in this case tell me: 'I got sick even though I was vaccinated, so there's no point in doing it'. Convincing them to get vaccinated the following year becomes more difficult.”