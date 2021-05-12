ofBerkan Cakir shut down

In the fight against the coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg, the state is taking the next step: The vaccination prioritization is being lifted – in the general practitioner’s practices.

Stuttgart – The Astrazeneca vaccine was released for everyone last week. In order to accelerate the vaccination campaign, Minister of Social Affairs Manfred Lucha (Greens) supported the move by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU). As part of this, the first comprehensive freedoms and relaxations for vaccinated people, which have been in force since May 9, were decided last week. Baden-Württemberg is now taking the next step in the fight against the corona virus: How BW24* reported, the previous vaccination prioritization will be lifted. From next Monday onwards General practitioners who do not have a priority should administer all vaccines.

The vaccination campaign in the fight against that Coronavirus in Baden-Württemberg (BW24* reported) has picked up speed in the past few weeks. With the elimination of the prioritization, experts now expect a "vaccination run".