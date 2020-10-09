Family | Do it yourself: Bunny socks keep your baby’s toes warm

The tiny socks are knitted from soft yarn. Get help from this story.

Self-knitted bunny socks are a wonderful gift for a newborn! The little one’s ability to regulate heat is still weak, and the cold easily creeps from his feet. Cute bunny socks warm and protect both in winter and summer.

The socks are knitted from soft and thin merino wool yarn. You need four different colors: off-white, pink, gray, and black. In the finishing stage, the eyes, nose and endearing blunt tail take shape.

Size: 50–62 (68–80) cm, the length of the bottom of the sock is 10 (12) cm

Yarn consumption: Novita Baby Merino-weighed wrestling 20 g

(010) off-white 50 (50) g ​​and a little (535) apple blossom and a little gray and black wool yarn for embroidery.

Sock sticks: 2½ or according to handwriting

Pattern knitwear: Elastic knit in closed knit: knit * 1 dc, 1 dc *, repeat from * – *. Smooth knit in closed knit: knit all layers correctly. Garter st: knit all layers correctly. Smooth sweater level: knit sts on right side and wrong side.

Density: 32 sts in stocking st = 10 cm

Create an arm for white (44) sts and divide the loops on four stocking sts, 11 (13) sts each. The layer change point is between the I and IV sticks. Work stockinette st in closed stitch 8 (9) cm.

Get started heel knitting I needle sts correctly on needle IV [= 22(26) s]. Leave the other sts waiting. Work stockinette st with garter st in 22 (26) rows.

Get started heel reductions the next right-side layer. Continue in garter st as before. Work heel flap right side of the layer, until there are 7 (8) p. Reservation Slip (slip 1 st as if to K, K1 and pull the lifted st over) and turn the work. Lift 1st st without knitting, work 8 sts correctly and cast off the next two sts, turn piece. Lift 1st st without knitting, work until 6 (7) sts remain, make overprint. Continue in the same way so that the side sts decrease all the time and in the middle group for another 10 sts. When the side sts end, work stockinette sts correctly and divide them into two needles at the same time, 5 sts each.

Pick up 11 (13) sts + 1 st on left side of heel between heel and needle II on free needle. Knit the selected sts by turning, ie from the back edge right on the left heel needle. Work needle sts II and III correctly. Now pick up 11 (13) sts + 1 st from the right edge of heel between needle III and heel with 5 sts, work the picked sts in the round and K the heel sts. The floor change point is now here.

Continue in stocking st on all 56 (64) sts and work wedge reductions. Knit the last 2 sts tog at the end of needle size I and make overpressure at the beginning of needle size IV. Repeat dec on each layer until 11 (13) sts remain on all needles.

When the sole is 8 (10) cm long or the little toe is covered, start tip reductions: K 2 tog at the end of needle and III tog, 1 st tog and work 1 st at beg of II and IV tog and make overpower. Make dec as before on each layer until there are 8 sts left on the piece. Cut the thread, pull it through the loops and finish well.

Ears

Cast on 12 sts on thin needles with white and work stockinette st in 18th row. Start with the following reductions from the right side of the bed:

1st floor: * work overweight dec, K2, K2 tog *, repeat from * – * = 8 sts. 2nd floor: knit all sts inside. 3rd floor: * work overweight and 2 sts tog *, repeat from * – * = 4 sts. Cut the thread and thread it through the loops. Leave the thread ends waiting for the ears to finish.

Knit a total of four outer parts of the ear.

Knit the inside of the ear with i-cord technology: cast on 6 sts with apple-colored thread, work 6 sts correctly, * do not turn piece, slip sts back to right edge of needle. Hold the thread behind the work and work 6 sts correctly *. Repeat * – * until the height of the ribbon is 12 rows. Stretch the tape until the loose threads behind it tighten. Cut the thread and thread it through the loops. Tighten and trim the thread ends carefully.

Note. The I-cord tape stretches considerably in length, so it is knitted lower than the outer white part of the ear.

Knit a total of four inner parts of the ear.

Finish

Steam the socks lightly.

Ear sewing: Place the apple-colored inside of the ear inside the white outer part (against the wrong side) and allow the edge of the outer part to roll slightly inwards. Sew the ear parts together with white thread with small and dense stitches. Attach the ears by sewing on top of the sock blade, close to the sock arm, and about 3 cm apart.

Embroidered bunny nose with gray and eyes with black thread. Embroider the nose by making flat stitches about 0.5 to 1 cm long in the shape of a V at the tip of the sock. Embroider the bunny’s eyes by making several 0.5 cm long flat stitches on top of each other vertically.

The story has been published in Our Family magazine 10/20.