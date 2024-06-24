The Anti-Narcotics Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police warned of types of drugs that cause hallucinations, violence and unexpected behavior in users, stressing the importance of the family’s role in protecting children from falling into the clutches of drugs.

In detail, the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Taher Gharib Al Dhaheri, said that drug dealers spread many rumors based on incorrect and incorrect concepts about drugs that they cause happiness, vitality and activity, and their goal in doing so is to get new users who will fall into the clutches of this scourge, warning. The widespread misconceptions about drugs are among the reasons that most contribute to the spread of this scourge.

Al Dhaheri revealed, during media statements, that some types of drugs cause their users to feel hallucinations and relaxation, but they are extremely dangerous, especially if the user drives a vehicle in a state of hallucinations and imbalance, which affects the mind and thus disaster occurs, adding that some types of drugs make their users violent. This leads to changes in his behavior and confusion in his mind, causing him to take unexpected actions. He stressed that the family is the cornerstone of building society, so its members must be cohesive and protected from falling into the clutches of drugs, stressing that the role and cohesion of the family is necessary, so the language of dialogue must be available between parents and family members, because the factor of fear and intimidation is not useful in treating treatment. This pest. Al Dhaheri warned against family disintegration or hidden disintegration between spouses, as it weakens control over children, which exposes them to falling into the deceit and deceit of drug dealers. He called for awareness of its various types and means, as they play a major role and achieve the ultimate goal, which is prevention is better than cure. He revealed that the “A Chance of Hope” service provides awareness materials, and there were more than 78,000 people who visited its website during the past month, indicating that families have a major role in convincing the drug user or addict to come forward for treatment, visit the Narcotics Control Directorate, and submit a request or review. The Public Prosecution and submit a request to place him in a treatment center. He warned that trying to avoid a person recovering from drugs is one of the dangerous things that affects his psyche, so he resorts to bad friends who drag him again to use these toxins.

He stated that the recovery phase comes out of the drug user in a way that actually enables him not to return to using, and is psychologically and physiologically qualified to start a new life, but those close to him must contain him and create new habits for him, which make him a permanent healthy person in his community.

He stressed that it is necessary to fill the free time of those recovering from drug abuse with purposeful and useful things, and to encourage them to engage in community participation and visits, and to participate in some sports clubs that make them look at life with optimism and hope.

