User Reddit with the nickname Dantez000 posted a photo of a box that his family found on the kitchen table at home. The man’s publication caused heated discussions on the Internet: many users considered the contents of the find creepy.

The photo shows a small box containing yellow teeth. “This box of teeth appeared on the dining room table in my family’s house and no one in the family knows how it got there. (…) We were all scared,” the man wrote.

“This is so freaking creepy. I think someone broke into your house and accidentally left your teeth,” “This is how horror movies start,” commenters said. One user suggested that the box might have been left by a family member with memory problems. “The tooth fairy left and dropped everything she was carrying before leaving,” joked another.

Earlier, another Reddit user said that his girlfriend opened a bag of chips and found a strange object in it. The man’s post puzzled the commentators.