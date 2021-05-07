Friday, May 7, 2021
Family | Did your relationship improve or worsen when you had a child? Answer the survey

May 7, 2021
Having a child is a challenge for a relationship. How did you and your partner get the relationship to work in a new situation – or were the unresolved issues left to rub your gaps?

Firstborn getting is one of the biggest changes in a relationship. The challenges of a baby year can even drive a couple to consider a difference – or conversely, having a child can strengthen a relationship.

How did the birth of a child affect your relationship? What did you do with your spouse in front of a happy relationship? Or if there were problems, how would you cope? What kind of relationship would you give to other children?

Answer the survey and let me know. We will make a newspaper article on the subject.

