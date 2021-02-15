No Result
Family | Did you take out private health insurance for your child or did you not take it out? Answer the survey and tell us why you did so

February 15, 2021
The number of children’s health insurance increased in Finland in the 2010s.

Nearly half of Finnish children have private health insurance, told HS about a year ago. The number of children’s health insurance policies increased fairly evenly in Finland in the 2010s.

Have you taken out private health insurance for your child? Have you been satisfied? Why did you want to take it?

Or if you didn’t take it, what were the reasons for it?

Tell us about your experiences in the survey below. Based on the survey, we will make an article on children’s insurance.

