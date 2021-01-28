Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Family Development Foundation organized a ceremony to honor distinguished employees in appreciation of their exceptional efforts and dedication to working during the remote work period, imposed by the Corona pandemic.

The ceremony, which was held at the Foundation’s headquarters, was witnessed by the supervisor, His Excellency Ali Salem Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi, Director General of the Foundation, directors of departments and departments and a number of employees.

In his speech on the occasion of the ceremony, His Excellency Ali Salem Al Kaabi stressed that the Foundation works under the direct direction and generous patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chair of the Family Development Foundation, and has always been supported by Her Highness to push forward the development of the institution For its services and expanding the base of its beneficiaries, in a way that achieves the aspirations of the social sector in the emirate.

He pointed out that Her Highness continuously and closely follows the Foundation’s plans and strategies in dealing with developments that occur on society and affect the lives of its members, directly or indirectly. Her Highness considers the need for coordination with national and international institutions concerned with family, women and family affairs and their members in order to follow up on their reports and benefit from their experiences in the field. The field of community care, and everything that would contribute to the development and care of the family.

His Excellency said: The Family Development Foundation has proven its ability to deal with the Corona crisis, as it is constantly keen to keep abreast of the events taking place in the country in particular and the world in general by adopting clear strategies to address any emergency .. so its services and programs had an effective impact on society, And among the most family members since the world was struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Foundation has played a great and effective role that has left the expected positive impact with the grace of God Almighty, and then the efforts of the Foundation’s workers who work around the clock for a conscious, cohesive family and a cohesive and mutually supportive society.

Al-Kaabi praised the efforts of Maryam Muhammad Al-Rumaithi, Director General of the Foundation, which under its management the Foundation achieved an important stage in providing its social services “remotely” to support families and members of society, citizens and residents, especially with the accelerating developments of the new Corona virus … stressing that the future requires concerted efforts from all of us. According to a new system that depends on high technology to prepare for any emergency.

His Excellency thanked the Foundation employees who left clear imprints that illuminated their path to reach the podiums today.

For her part, Maryam Muhammad Al-Rumaithi expressed her happiness with the Foundation’s unique achievements, which were achieved thanks to the continuous directives and tireless follow-up of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, and the concerted efforts of the employees and their excellence in performance and in the implementation of work plans and the provision of social services to all family members in light of difficult circumstances and challenges. Imposed by the “Covid-19” pandemic.

Al-Rumaithi added: The Family Development Foundation was a pioneer in providing its initiatives and services with high technical readiness remotely, and the formation of a crisis management team working to manage work remotely played a major role in achieving achievements that exceeded the achievements in normal circumstances. The directives, follow-up and support of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, thanks to these directives, the Foundation has succeeded in achieving these accomplishments, as was the keenness and adoption of Her Highness for awareness and educational campaigns and closely following them up to achieve tangible outcomes in providing psychological support to community members, spreading awareness, and educating family members to confront Challenges of the pandemic and enabling them to deal with and overcome them and achieve a high level of satisfaction with performance.

Al-Rumaithi added that the second engine is the follow-up of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, headed by His Excellency Ali Salem Al-Kaabi, Chairman of the Council, and the distinguished members, and the support and follow-up they provided to the great impact that made the Foundation at the forefront of the distinguished governmental institutions in its social services provided to the family during the pandemic .. As for the engine. The third is the work teams that were formed to manage the crisis and provide services remotely, and the providers of programs, services and coordinators had their sincere efforts, dedication and harnessing their experiences and knowledge a great impact on the implementation of plans and achieving the equation of success in an efficient and efficient manner.

At the end of her speech, Al-Rumaithi extended her gratitude and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her support, follow-up and generous patronage of the services, initiatives and activities of the Foundation, and for Her Highness’s interest in the family and all its members, especially those most in need of them, such as senior citizens, the injured, their families, and the families of the deceased.

His Excellency Ali Salem Al Kaabi and Maryam Muhammad Al Rumaithi honored the distinguished employees and work teams that distinguished themselves during the remote work period from 2020, and during the period from March until August 2020.