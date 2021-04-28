Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Family Development Foundation organized a set of training and development workshops for managing money and business, during the blessed month of Ramadan, within the services of sound financial planning and excellence in entrepreneurship, within the framework of enhancing the financial and savings capacity of family members,

Among the workshops organized by the Foundation is the workshop (Small Enterprises and Its Management Mechanism), which comes within the service of excellence in entrepreneurship, and aims to provide participants with the concept and characteristics of small enterprises, and provide them with the best methods and means to choose commercial enterprises of all kinds, in addition to introducing them to marketing strategies, project sustainability and the project life cycle.

The Family Development Foundation seeks, through sound financial planning services, to spread the culture of sound financial planning, concepts of savings, and excellence in entrepreneurship, as it works to host a number of distinguished entrepreneurs to present and transmit their different, distinguished and successful experiences in leadership and business management to the participants of the community. The Foundation has also implemented a number of administrative and financial workshops, including: The workshop (Are you able to save?), Which aims to encourage participants to save and display the benefits of saving and rationalize consumption properly.

The Foundation will also implement a workshop (Savings and Financial Security Compass) to define the economic goals of the participants, and to identify the difference between renewable and fixed resources, in addition to introducing them to the best means to achieve safe protection from debts, and to maintain family stability, cohesion and cohesion of its members.