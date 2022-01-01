Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Family Development Foundation, in cooperation with the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, organized a workshop entitled “The role of the father is a trust” to enhance the role of men in positive parenting, as part of the activities of the “Parenthood as We Aspire” campaign, which was recently launched by the Family Development Foundation under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation “Mother of the Nation”, at the headquarters of the Majlis platform of the Crown Prince’s Court at the Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop was presented by Dr. Shafee Al Neyadi, a trainer and expert in human resources and family relations, who dealt with the basic roles of the father in education, why children need fathers, and how the absence of the father’s role affects children.

Al Neyadi said: “The presence of the father in the lives of the children does not mean only education and care, but rather it means role models, authority and family integration. He is responsible for his flock. The presence of the father as a teacher in the son’s life is one of the necessary factors in his upbringing and preparation.”

psychological effects

He added: Although the mother is the basis in the life of the child since birth, the role of the father remains important of another kind, through providing parental tenderness, watching over the child’s life and protecting him from all harm, by communicating with him and getting close to him, so the child grows and grows On sound educational foundations, the roles played by both the father and the mother are very important in the educational development of the child despite their differences.

Hessa Al Zaabi, Director of the Family Support Department at the Family Development Foundation, said: “There are psychological and emotional effects of the father’s absence from children, as concluded by scientific studies, where depriving the child of his father’s tenderness and kindness affects his growth, culture and personality, and the child also suffers from lack of emotional balance and generate psychological conflicts for him, and this deprivation leads to behavioral disorders, delinquency, and poor self-confidence.”