Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Family Development Foundation launches the training program activities for the “Future Media Professionals” initiative in various regions of the emirate in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra region, as part of its keenness to embrace media talents, integrate talented children into society and invest their skills in order to serve them, their families and their society.

The Family Development Department organized a number of social and media events in Al Ain city over two days, presented by members of the Future Media Initiative, with the attendance of more than 30 children, including the awareness event “Digital Quality of Life”, which aimed to enhance the importance of time management, promote digital ethical values, and how to maintain digital safety, in addition to how to develop digital quality of life skills.

The members of the “Future Media” initiative also presented the “Let’s Read Together” event, to promote the importance of reading among their participating brothers and sisters, how to raise a generation that is good at reading, and to promote the importance of preserving our Arabic language among children, and to review the impact of reading on the lives of individuals and society, in addition to telling stories and translating them into a theatrical performance written by the children and youth participating in the event.

Fatima Rashid Al Dhanhani, a journalist at the Foundation and the official in charge of the “Media Professional of the Future” initiative, also presents a number of media courses and workshops that focus on developing personal skills in presentation, delivery and acting, in addition to how to transform a story or novel into a scenario for an influential social awareness scene, through the training program, including the workshops: “Appearance and Influence, Script Writing, and Musical Theater.”

Al Dhanhani said: “Developing personal media skills is one of the most important goals of the initiative, as the program this year focuses on enhancing self-confidence, developing skills of influence and persuasion, the basics of script writing, how to write a script for a theatrical work, defining the meaning of sung or musical theatre, the effect of sung words on the show, sound and its effect on musical theatre, in addition to the art of acting and practical applications.”

She added: “Through the training programme, the Foundation is hosting photographer Mansour Al Mansouri to present the ‘Techniques of Photographing Impactful Scenes’ course, which focuses on the most important topics and technical aspects of photography, how to choose the appropriate lighting, learn about the most important and attractive photography angles, learn about the latest photography techniques, in addition to live photography and practical applications.

Through the “Media Professional of the Future” initiative, the Family Development Foundation seeks to encourage children to develop various media skills, highlight their talents and encourage them to develop and enhance them, provide a safe environment for expression and creative delivery, in addition to involving people of determination in expression and displaying their inspiring talents.