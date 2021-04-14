Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Family Development Foundation reviewed a number of distinguished and applied practices in the field of social, economic and environmental sustainability.

This came during the virtual meeting organized between the Corporation and the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, which comes within the program of benchmarking with distinguished institutions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by the Family Development Foundation, Eng. Sana Al-Dhaen, Director of the General Services Department, Abdullah Al-Muhairi, Head of the Personnel Relations and Emiratisation Department, and a number of specialized employees. The meeting from the General Administration of Customs of Abu Dhabi was also attended by a team from the Excellence and Institutional Performance Department. Al Muhairi explained the fields of employing economic sustainability by localizing jobs through a systematic and deliberate strategy, in addition to developing human capital, empowering its employees in the field of sustainable social work, and enriching their experience with learning and practical training, to be skilled employees who contribute to the development of the social sector, in line with the vision of the United Arab Emirates. United Nations represented in creating a knowledge-based economy, developing a supportive business environment and developing capabilities for a better tomorrow.

Environmental sustainability

The Foundation also conveyed its experience during the meeting by reviewing mechanisms for determining performance indicators and targets, and collecting and analyzing its periodic readings. These practices contributed to controlling monitoring capacity, increasing the effectiveness of control operations, and rationalizing consumption of water, electricity, paper publications, fuel, and others.

The Foundation is keen to organize such joint meetings with government and private agencies in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and other Emirates with the aim of benefiting from the experiences of distinguished entities and presenting the Foundation’s experience in many successful initiatives and projects, in order to enhance awareness of the importance of applying the best administrative, professional and service practices in the areas of development, quality, sustainability and the environment to improve the system Work, and achieve Abu Dhabi’s vision to build a highly competitive, knowledge-based and sustainable economy, and complete the process of prosperity and development in the emirate