Tragedy in the Baltic Sea: Mother and son fall off a ferry and die before being found. They were 38 and 7 years old

An unprecedented tragedy took place last Thursday in northern Europe, in the middle of the Baltic Sea. Mother and son aged 38 and 7 lost their lives after both falling into the sea. The two were on a ferry from Sweden that was supposed to take them back home to Poland. The authorities are investigating the incident.

A devastating tragedy occurred last Thursday afternoon, June 27, and cost the lives of two people, one 38 year old mother it’s his 7 year old son.

It occurred in the middle of the Baltic Seain northern Europe, where the ferry was passing Stena Spirit of the Stena Line fleet, which deals with the transport of people in the aforementioned sea.

The vessel had departed from Karlskrona, Sweden, at approximately 9:00 in the morning. The journey was progressing perfectly, when about halfway through the alarm on board sounded and the captain, via megaphones, warned the over 300 passengers that there was a man overboard and that it was not a drill. For that reason the ship’s engines had been shut down.

Actually in sea of ​​people there were two of thema 38-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son.

According to what has emerged so far, the little one would fall firstfrom a height of about 20 meters. At that point the mother would have thrown herself into an extreme attempt to save him.

There was nothing they could do for mom and son

The authorities were immediately alerted and the boats were lowered into the sea lifeboats. The searches lasted for 60 minutes, when the woman’s body was first recovered.

A few minutes later, about seven, the little body of the child was also found and recovered.

For mom and son, transported by helicopter to the hospital of Karlskronain Sweden, there was not nothing to do. From the Scandinavian country they were traveling to Gdansk, Poland where they were originally from.

Now the authorities stand investigating to clarify the dynamics of the tragedy. The hypothesis is that together with them there could also be a third person. At the moment nothing is excluded, not even that it may have been the mother’s behavior at the root of the event.