With videoDemented Bruce Willis was sung to by his family on Sunday on his 68th birthday. His ex-wife Demi Moore (60) shared a video of the whole family gathered around the That hard star and sings to wish him a happy birthday before offering him a cake with candles. “Love you and our family.”

The former couple has three daughters – pregnant Rumer (34), Scout (31) and Tallulah (29) – who attended the party with their partners and also shared touching tributes on Instagram.

The clip also shows Willis’ current wife Emma Heming (44) giving him the cake and a kiss on the cheek. Willis sings along and comes across as cheerful. Bruce and Emma’s two daughters, Mabel (10) and Evelyn (8), were also on hand to celebrate their ‘daddio’s birthday.

Happy Birthday, BW! So glad we get to celebrate your life today," Demi wrote in the video's caption. "Love you and our family," she continued. "Thanks everyone for the love and warm wishes – we all feel them."



The day started crying

Earlier in the day, his current wife Emma shared an emotional video. In it she says that she grieves daily about the debilitating condition from which her husband suffers and that she feels it even more on his birthday. Last month it was announced that the 68-year-old former actor suffers from frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

So today is my husband’s birthday. I started the day crying, you can tell by my swollen eyes and runny nose,” Willis begins the video. “I just think it’s important that you see all sides of the situation.” She says that she is often told by people that she is so strong and that people do not understand how she does that. “But I have no choice. I wish I had that.” See also Recovered the voice of Stephen Hawking to commemorate the 80th anniversary of his birth

The wife of the That hardstar says she also has two kids to raise, so she should just put on her “big girl pants.” “And that’s what I do. But I have moments of sadness every day, sadness every day, and I feel that a little extra today on his birthday.” Read under the post



She says she was full when she was making a compilation video for Bruce’s birthday. “I don’t know exactly why I do that to myself, because the videos are like a knife in my heart,” she admits. “But as much as I’m doing this for myself, I’m doing it for you because I know how much you love my husband (…) and that means a lot to me, so thank you.” See also Mexico registers more than 900 deaths from coronavirus in one day, the highest number of the fourth wave

FTD often occurs at a relatively young age and there is no treatment for it. According to Alzheimer Nederland, the disease causes severe changes in behavior, language skills and motor skills. Memory problems often only occur at a later stage.

