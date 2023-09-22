Two alleged thieves approach the family to try to rob them, but an affected person pulls out a gun and shoots them; The men flee by car, but then one abandons the other, wounded, who dies.

Morelos.- This Thursday afternoon, in Cuernavaca, Morelosa family was forced to take extreme measures for a attempted assault in front of the Teopanzolco Unit.

This fact was recorded when two individuals allegedly dedicated to robbery tried to approach the family for strip her violently.

However, one of the family members pulled out a firearm and responded to the attempted robbery with shots.

He confrontation Resulted in serious injuries to one of the criminalswhile both They managed to escape from the scene in a car..

At the height of the Los Estrada road, one of the wounded assailants was abandoned by his accomplice.

An ERUM ambulance provided medical care and He took the injured thief to a hospital. However, despite the efforts of medical personnel, the assailant finally died.