Said Yassin (Cairo)

Artistic families, in the fields of acting, writing, directing, or production, and other areas of artistic work, have presented dozens of successful series engraved in the memory of viewers .. With the launch of Arab television and so far, the small screen has witnessed a great artistic cooperation between parents and children, siblings or spouses. In the artistic community, their work has achieved record numbers, in a phenomenon that has increased significantly in recent years.

Husbands and wives

Firdaus and Fadel

Firdaws Abdel Hamid participated with her husband, director Mohamed Fadel, in many series, including: “Bird of Fire,” “The Nile Is Still Running”, “The New Street”, “Family and People”, “Kanaria and Partners”, and “Egypt Al Jadida, and “The day is coming.”

Shwikar and Fouad Al-Mohandes

Samira and Mahfouz

Samira Abdel Aziz with her husband, the author, Mahfouz Abdel Rahman, in “People of Love,” “The Night of the Fall of Granada,” “Suleiman al-Halabi,” “Umm Kulthum,” and “Bawabat al-Halawani.”

Congratulations and Yahya

Tahani Rashid worked in most of her husband, Yahya Alami’s series, including: “Banat Al-Afqari”, “Al-Hawi”, “Al-Zaini Barakat”, “No,” and “Rafat Al-Haggan.”

Ahmed El-Sakka and the family of “Ould Al-Ghalaba”

Karima and Al-Demerdash

Nour El-Demerdash mentioned in a television interview before his death that he insisted that he be next to his wife, Karima Mukhtar, in her artistic beginning, especially since her family stipulated that he should not work in acting.

Samira and Safwat

Safwat Ghattas produced for his wife Samira Ahmed “A Woman from the Time of Love”, “Dreams in the Gate”, “Heart Wall”, “A Princess in Abdeen” and “Mama in the Department.”

Tayseer and Abu Bakr

Ahmed Abu Bakr produced for his wife Tayseer Fahmi “Places in the Heart”, “The Fugitive”, “The Heart of the World,” “The Shadow of the Warrior,” and “By Action.”

Mahmoud Yassin and Tayseer Fahmy in “Al-Yaqeen”

Mai and Sami

Muhammad Sami sought the help of his wife, Mai Omar, in “The Story of Life,” “The Legend,” “Ould al-Ghalaba,” and “The Descent of Strangers,” noting that he sought help from his sister, Reem Sami, to act in “Ould Al-Ghalaba” and “The Offspring of Strangers.”

Parents and sons

Shady and Yahya Al-Fakharany

Shadi Yahya Al-Fakharani directed the series “Naguib Zahi Zarkash”, “News”, “Dahsha” and “Khawaja Abdel Qader” for his father.

Ahmed and Salah Al-Saadani

Ahmed Al-Saadani participated with his father, Salah Al-Saadani, in “A Man from the Time of Globalization” and “Adad Al-Nahar.”

Adel Imam and his son Rami

Rami and Adel Imam

Rami Adel Imam directed the series “Valentino”, “Hidden Worlds”, “Demons of Adli Allam”, “Mamoun and Partners”, “Sahib Al-Saada”, “Al-Araf”, and “Nagy Atallah Band.”

Mohammed and Ismail Abdel Hafez

Mohamed Abdel-Hafez participated with his father, director Ismail Abdel Hafez, in “Waja Al-Baad”, “The Fortune Has Other Accounts” and “Al-Masrawyah”. Yasser Zayed directed for his father, the late author Mohsen Zayed, the series “Bint Bennut,” which was completed by his sister, Nashwa Zayed.

From “Home” to “Screen”

“Naji Atallah Group”

Show in 2012, through which Adel Imam returned to television drama after an absence of 28 years, and was directed by his son Rami Imam, and his son Muhammad Imam also participated in the acting.

Adel Imam and Muhammad Imam with “Naji Atallah Group”

Ahmed Salah Al-Saadani, Asmahan Tawfiq, the wife of director Adel Sadiq, and Saif Abdul Rahman, Rajaa Hussein’s husband, worked as director of his photography, Hisham Sri, son of the famous director of photography, Deed Serri, and it was produced by Safwat Ghattas, Samira Ahmed’s husband.

«Daly»

Nour al-Sharif, his daughter May, and Amr Youssef, who was fiancé to Mai before their later separation, participated in the tournament, and it was produced by Muhammad Fawzi, who co-starred with his wife, Wafa Amer and her sister, Ayten Amer, and directed by Youssef Sharaf al-Din, and his wife, Safaa Maghribi, participated in his championship.

Nelly and Sherihan

The 2016 show was shared by Donia Samir Ghanem and her sister Amy, and their parents Samir Ghanem and Dalal Abdel Aziz participated in it, and appeared as a guest of honor, Hassan Al-Raddad, Amy’s husband, and was directed by Ahmed Al-Jundi, son of the artist Mahmoud Al-Jundi, who participated in the representation, and helped to direct it Khaled Al-Halafawi, son of Nabil Al-Halafawi

Donia and Amy Samir Ghanem in “Nelly and Sherihan”

“When the world is destroyed”

The 1977 show was the first television experience that brought together Fouad Al-Muhandis and Shweikar, after they participated in many films and plays. The work is based on the play “Topaz” by the French writer Marcel Baniol, and the script and dialogue were written for her by their mutual friend Bahjat Qamar, and Hassan Mustafa and his wife Mimi Jamal participated in it. The series was one of the most successful dramas at the time, which prompted Arab TV stations to buy it and display it on their screens, noting that they cooperated again in 1994 in the series “Dreams of a Spider”.

“certainty”

Show in 1990, and it dealt with the story of a woman in Port Said, who gives birth to twins, and the tripartite aggression against Egypt in 1956 destroys her home, and her sons get lost from her, and she searches for them for 20 years until she finds them in the end.

The work brought together for the first time between Mahmoud Yassin and his wife, Shahira, in a TV series, after they participated together in 14 films, directed by Yahya Al-Alami, in which he assigned the role of “spiritual” to his wife Tahani Rashid, and Ahmed Abdel-Wareth and his wife Souad Nasr also participated in the series.

Shahira, Suad Nasr and Ahmed Abdel-Wareth in “Al-Yaqeen”

Shahira said to “The Weekly Union”: “Al-Yaqeen” represents one of the most important artistic stations, and one of the distinctive signs in her career, and that the character of “Samiha”, the mother of the “twin”, was one of the roles closest to her heart, because it contained a high degree of emotions and humanity close to her. Which feels more, and has won great admiration and admiration from the public and critics.

“The Virgin Heaven”

The 1970 show, directed by Nour El-Demerdash, starred his wife Karima Mokhtar with Anwar Ismail, Hassan Abdeen, and Zuzu Madi, and it was one of the important series that brought together Nour and Karima.

“Repentance”

The 2005 show, starring Mahmoud Yassin, was shared by his son Amr, daughter Rania, and her husband, Muhammad Riyad, and directed by Muhammad Al-Naqli, the nephew of Nour Al-Demerdash.

Mahmoud Yassin and his daughter’s husband Muhammad Riyad in the series “Repentance”

“I will not live in the shadow of my father”

1996 show, and it dealt with the story of the rise of “Abdul Ghafoor Al-Burai” from the bottom to the top, and despite the availability of the elements of happiness in his life, he suffered the alienation of his only child from him and his insistence on building a world away from his father and his influence.

Mustafa Muharram wrote for him the drama, screenplay and dialogue about a story by Ihssan Abdul Quddus, directed by his brother-in-law, Ahmed Tawfiq, who helped him in directing his wife, Rabab Hussein, and a number of famous children participated in it and were new faces at the time, including Wafa Sadiq, the daughter of director Adel Sadiq, and Manal Salama. Daughter of director Hassan Salama, Yasser Jalal, son of director Jalal Tawfiq, and Inas Makki, sister of Ahmed Makki, Kawthar al-Assal, wife of Muhammad Wafiq, and Safaa al-Toukhi, daughter of writer Abdullah al-Toukhi and Fathia al-Assal, and co-produced Nahid Farid Shawqi.

Sanaa Jamil and Khairia Ahmed in “Sakin Qasadi”

«I live in my mind»

It was shown in two parts, in 1995 and 1996, written by Yusef Auf, and his wife Khairyah Ahmed and his brother Abdel Moneim Aouf participated in it, directed by Ibrahim Al Shaqqiri, and he assigned an important role in it to his nephew Muhammad Al Shaqqiri, Mimi Jamal and her husband Hassan Mustafa, and Ghada Nafeh, daughter of Majida Al Sabahi and Ihab Nafeh, participated in it. And his music was composed by Mohamed Cain, brother of Salah Cain.

Rami Imam and Ayman Bahjat Qamar

‘Valentino’

The 2020 show, written by Ayman Qamar, son of the famous author Bahjat Qamar, directed by Rami Imam, who also participated in its production, and starred by his father, and many of the artists’ sons and relatives participated in it, including: Wafa Sadiq, Rania Yassin, Tariq Al-Ibbari, Hamdi Al-Mirghani, and Maya worked Daughter of Ashraf Zaki, Rogina, director of clothing assistant, and Abdel Rahman, son of Suleiman Eid, is director of administrative affairs.