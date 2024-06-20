A relaxing day at sea she turned into one tragedy for a family who returned from Milan to Lavagna, in the Ligurian East. On Saturday 8 June, while the family was maneuvering their car near the port pier, an accident changed their lives forever. The car, driven by the woman’s husband, suddenly ended up in the water.

The 44-year-old mother was trapped inside the car with her 6-year-old son. The two older children, teenagers aged 13 and 16, managed to free themselves and were able to emerge from the water. Luckily, a diver present on site recovered the 6-year-old boy in serious condition, taking him urgently to the children’s hospital Gaslini of Genoawhere he remains in critical condition.

After eleven days of struggle, the mother is unfortunately dead in the intensive care unit of the hospital Boardwithout ever regaining consciousness. Her condition immediately appeared critical after being recovered in cardiac arrest. The investigations of Power of attorney, initially opened for negligent injury, are now oriented towards the hypothesis of road homicide. It is suspected that an incorrect maneuver while reversing may have been the cause of the accident. The car was recovered the next day and will undergo a technical expertise to determine if a mechanical failure contributed to the incident.

The family, coming from Milan, had spent the day at the seaside and was returning when the tragic accident occurred. While reversing, the car hit a service column and a bollard before ending up in the sea. The authorities, led by the harbor master’s office, continue to conduct investigations to fully understand the dynamics of the accident and the circumstances that led to this tragedy which hit the family and the local community hard.