Family | Confirmation of parentage sped up – “The birth of a child does not involve unnecessary waiting or bureaucracy”

Confirming the parentage of children born out of wedlock has become faster and easier thanks to the new electronic service.

Parenthood can now confess with an electronic form during a consultation, the Digital and Population Information Agency (DVV) informs. The reform has been in effect since the beginning of the current year.

Although the acknowledgment is delivered in electronic form, it cannot be accessed from home. The counseling worker fills out an electronic form, which is sent directly to DVV.

The confession can be made at the counseling center even before the child is born. After the child is born, the hospital sends information to DVV, which confirms parentage. Confirmation takes place shortly after birth – possibly already on the same day, DVV’s leading expert Heidi Keskinen tells HS.

When parentage is confirmed, the father or other mother has the same legal status as the parent who gave birth to the child.

“The most important thing about the reform is that both parents get their legal status as soon as possible after the birth of the child. In this way, there is no unnecessary waiting or bureaucracy associated with the life event.”

For a child it is now possible, among other things, to register the surname of the confirmed parent and issue a passport with the desired name faster than before.

The reform was made possible by the new parentage law that entered into force at the beginning of the year.

Parentage could already be recognized during a consultation, but it could take a lot of time to confirm parentage. The confessions moved between the authorities entirely on paper, which increased the processing time.

Previously, after the birth of the child, parents also had a waiting period of one month, during which they could cancel the recognition. The waiting period has now been waived in order to speed up the confirmation of parentage.

DVV’s according to the release, more than 95 percent of the notifications received at the counseling center after the service was introduced have been made in the electronic service. The service was developed in cooperation with employees of maternity clinics.

The information that is already completed in the digital form reduces errors and ensures that people’s personal data is processed reliably in the authorities’ systems, the release explains.

“The feedback received has been good. The employees of the counseling centers have found the service to be good and user-friendly. We have received individual feedback from parents that the handling of the matter was quick and smooth”, Keskinen describes the reception of the service.