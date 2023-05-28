A gate on one side, a ditch on the other. The Flemish Geys family has been cut off from the public road for a month now due to a neighbour’s quarrel. They can no longer even get their cars off their own plot. With a website they want to give more publicity to their story, but a solution is hard to find.
Ewoud Meeusen
Latest update:
6:06 PM
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Family #closed #public #road #month #bring #groceries #home #wheelbarrow
Leave a Reply