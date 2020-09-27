What was the trigger? In the corona pandemic, a family celebrated big – the situation escalated until well after midnight: 50 people beat each other.

Hasbergen – In this fight there was a patrol car for everyone involved: Round 50 people have on one Private party beaten near Osnabrück and thus one Large-scale operation triggered by the police. Numerous guests of the great Family celebration in Hasbergen were on Sunday morning against 1:50 a.m. got into an argument for an unexplained cause and then attacked each other, said the police.

Big family celebration in the corona pandemic: the brawl degenerates – 50 police cars arrive

The situation escalated and one developed wild brawlfrom the inn to the Outdoor area relocated. Passers-by called the police, with just under 50 police cars came up and ended the brawl.

Mass brawl on the party: a seriously injured police officer – number of injured party-mad at first unclear

During the operation, two police officers were easy and one seriously injured. How many of the celebrations suffered injuries was not yet certain. Three men and one woman between the ages of 23 and 52 were taken into custody as the main alleged perpetrators.

Mass brawl instigated at party: investigations into dangerous bodily harm and breach of the peace

Against them is now because of resistance against law enforcement officers as well as threat and dangerous bodily harm determined. In addition, proceedings were initiated on suspicion of a breach of the peace.