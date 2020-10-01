The Interfacia, Responsage and Le Lab RH associations in particular, specialized in this issue, are making 10 proposals to make the life of employee-caregivers easier, while the government has since this Thursday allowed people supporting a loved one to request compensated leave. three months.

Several associations propose in a white paper, published Thursday, October 1, the creation of a status of employee-caregiver to promote the “inclusion” in a “fair and sustainable” way of French people who have to take care of a dependent elderly relative. or with a disability. While the government has since Thursday allowed people supporting a loved one to request compensated leave of three months, the associations Interfacia, Responsage, Le Lab RH in particular, specialized in this issue, are thus making 10 proposals to make the lives of people easier. employee-caregivers.

Among these proposals, the creation of a policy of access to employment. The associations recommend the development “with Pôle Emploi of an experiment to support the return to employment of active carers”. They also propose that this return to employment be supported “administratively, logistically and financially”.

Another proposal is the integration into the social dialogue of the subject of employee-assistants with the main objective of “encouraging the social partners to generalize concrete aid” at the level of professional branches. More concretely, allow employee-caregivers more flexibility in the organization of their work: adjustment of individual schedules or working time according to needs, flexibility in the terms and conditions for taking leave, authorization of absence , teleworking.

Finally, the associations ask for the involvement of occupational medicine by introducing into the medical visits of the occupational health services “a questioning of the situation of helping or not an employee”. SAccording to the new “Help and Work” barometer released on Monday, une very large majority of employees (80.9%) believe that their caregiver status poses a problem, particularly in terms of the organization of team work, even if 63.1% stress that this has a positive effect on cohesion team.