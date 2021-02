The violence experienced by the elderly is often hidden. Sometimes the factor is the closest to it.

One or two a year ago Riikka spoke with his mother on a call, the most important part of which was clearly remembered. Mom called and said I would call now when Dad is not home. And then: Dad beats.

Riikka doesn’t remember exactly how the call went.

“I probably said good when you told me. Let me know immediately if this happens again. And I promised to talk to my father. ”